Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EKSO. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 13.7 %

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 62.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. Research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

