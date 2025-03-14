Craneware’s (CRW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Craneware stock opened at GBX 1,820 ($23.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,955.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,086.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £781.99 million, a P/E ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 0.28. Craneware has a one year low of GBX 1,670 ($21.63) and a one year high of GBX 2,509.20 ($32.50).

The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.

