STV Group’s (STVG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

STV Group Price Performance

Shares of STVG opened at GBX 166 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £77.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 221.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. STV Group has a twelve month low of GBX 165.06 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.85).

Get STV Group alerts:

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. STV Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that STV Group will post 30.3860523 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STV Group

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.