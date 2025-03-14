Canaan’s (CAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Canaan Trading Down 2.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canaan
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Canaan by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Canaan by 35.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Canaan
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
