Head-To-Head Analysis: Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Beach Energy has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beach Energy and Outokumpu Oyj”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beach Energy $1.18 billion 1.60 -$311.70 million N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj $6.43 billion 0.25 -$43.29 million ($0.05) -35.60

Profitability

Outokumpu Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Beach Energy.

This table compares Beach Energy and Outokumpu Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj -0.66% -1.06% -0.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Beach Energy and Outokumpu Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beach Energy 1 0 0 1 2.50 Outokumpu Oyj 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Beach Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Outokumpu Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Outokumpu Oyj pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Beach Energy beats Outokumpu Oyj on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks. The company also provides stainless steel powder which includes Supra 316L, Dura 17-4PH, Ultra 904L, Therma 253MA, Dura 4116, and Ni-free austenitic stainless steel powder; and nickel-based alloys. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy; marine; and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

