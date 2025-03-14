Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.
Arvinas Stock Performance
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $150,724.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,911.91. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,480 shares in the company, valued at $19,353,065.60. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,572 shares of company stock valued at $695,030. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Arvinas by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Arvinas by 147.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
