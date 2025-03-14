JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $241.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.41 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total transaction of $389,585.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,271.63. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

