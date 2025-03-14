Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $179.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $180.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $155.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.88. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $121.81 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

