Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

DUK stock opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $92.75 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 73.20%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,819,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,873,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,832,000 after buying an additional 1,138,979 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,065,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after buying an additional 1,111,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

