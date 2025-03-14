Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 17th (NASDAQ:HCAI)

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology’s (NASDAQ:HCAI – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 17th. Huachen AI Parking Management Technology had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Huachen AI Parking Management Technology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCAI opened at $6.45 on Friday. Huachen AI Parking Management Technology has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

About Huachen AI Parking Management Technology

Featured Stories

We are a comprehensive smart parking solutions and equipment structural parts provider and conduct all our operations through our Operating Subsidiaries in China. The Operating Subsidiaries provide customized parking solutions to optimize efficiency in limited parking spaces, covering smart cubic parking garage design, cubic parking equipment manufacturing, sales, installation, and maintenance.

