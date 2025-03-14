Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ (ATNM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATNM

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NYSE:ATNM opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.