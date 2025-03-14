Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. JMP Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNL opened at $7.81 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -144.74%.

About Global Net Lease

Get Free Report

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

