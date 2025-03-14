Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.06.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of CVO opened at C$5.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of C$344.70 million, a PE ratio of -31.64, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.80.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

