Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.06.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
