ServiceNow’s (NOW) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,048.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,114.24.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $809.58 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $997.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $983.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,123.85. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Quarry LP bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.