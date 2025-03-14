Morgan Stanley Cuts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $178.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MTN has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.56.

NYSE:MTN opened at $159.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average is $175.86. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $151.99 and a 1-year high of $233.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,290,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,713,000 after purchasing an additional 105,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,036,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,289,000 after purchasing an additional 172,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,039,000 after purchasing an additional 289,484 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

