Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $39,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,696,761.20. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,905 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,586,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,575,000 after buying an additional 48,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,342,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,473,000 after buying an additional 32,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,220,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,488 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

