Barclays Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $22.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on S. Oppenheimer began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,726 shares in the company, valued at $22,760,163.72. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $339,638.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,680.11. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,659. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

