Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Price Performance
NYSE ENSV opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.79.
About Enservco
