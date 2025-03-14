Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

NYSE ENSV opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.79.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

