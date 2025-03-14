Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Price

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

WNS Price Performance

WNS stock opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

