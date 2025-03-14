Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at KGI Securities

KGI Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Fox Advisors downgraded Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

