Morgan Stanley Cuts Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Price Target to $64.00

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. Smurfit Westrock has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,057.90. The trade was a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,877.48. The trade was a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smurfit Westrock

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,716,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

