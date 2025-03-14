Veren (TSE:VRN) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Veren (TSE:VRN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.74.

Shares of Veren stock opened at C$8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.56. Veren has a twelve month low of C$6.34 and a twelve month high of C$12.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

