Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

TSE:BB opened at C$6.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.07. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$2.89 and a 1-year high of C$8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 5,558 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.26, for a total value of C$29,248.42. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

