Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackBerry
BlackBerry Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 5,558 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.26, for a total value of C$29,248.42. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.