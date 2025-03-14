Michael Lindsell Acquires 50 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £830 ($1,075.13) per share, with a total value of £41,500 ($53,756.48).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Lindsell bought 55 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £864.96 ($1,120.41) per share, for a total transaction of £47,572.80 ($61,622.80).

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Lindsell purchased 45 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £842.71 ($1,091.59) per share, with a total value of £37,921.95 ($49,121.70).

On Monday, January 20th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £822.40 ($1,065.28) per share, for a total transaction of £41,120 ($53,264.25).

On Friday, January 17th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £817.53 ($1,058.98) per share, for a total transaction of £40,876.50 ($52,948.83).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £807.60 ($1,046.11) per share, for a total transaction of £40,380 ($52,305.70).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON LTI opened at GBX 817.06 ($10.58) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 835.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 784.47. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 692 ($8.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 903.12 ($11.70). The company has a market capitalization of £163.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.56.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.