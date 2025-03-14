The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Insider Acquires £11,600 in Stock

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) insider Ankush Nandra acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($15,025.91).

BNKR opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.47) on Friday. The Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 105.35 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.60 ($1.64). The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 45.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Bankers Investment Trust had a net margin of 94.23% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

