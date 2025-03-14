StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.85%. On average, analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 541,773 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,745,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

