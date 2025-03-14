StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.18.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 81.97% and a negative net margin of 41.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SemiLEDs Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 5.23% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

