StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.18.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 81.97% and a negative net margin of 41.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.