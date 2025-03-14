IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

IMAX stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. IMAX has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 47.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 387,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,562 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,822,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,850 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $777,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

