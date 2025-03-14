StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CASI opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,329,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. CASI Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.7% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC owned 8.58% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.