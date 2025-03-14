Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RVP stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.08. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,140 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Retractable Technologies worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.