Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 21.7% – What’s Next?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 21.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 115,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 37,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

