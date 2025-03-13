ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Trading Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 16,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,456% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.
ALS Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.
About ALS
ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.
