SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
SCYNEXIS Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of SCYX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,533. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.67. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.07.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a negative net margin of 425.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.
