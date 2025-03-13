Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Trading Up 9.8% – What’s Next?

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Asahi Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

