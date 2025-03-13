Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Trading 0.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.87. 25,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 9,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI Norway ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 2,069.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,344,000.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

