Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) traded down 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 571,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 160,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Southern Energy Trading Down 15.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Southern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.