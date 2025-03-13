First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Shares Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.57 and last traded at $58.05. 128,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 51,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXD. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 93.1% in the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 132.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

