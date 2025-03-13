Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Shares Down 10% – Here’s Why

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 2,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Alsea Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

