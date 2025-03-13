C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Time to Sell?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120.19 ($1.56). Approximately 21,797,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average daily volume of 1,861,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.91).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The company has a market cap of £545.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 66,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £99,274.50 ($128,593.91). Also, insider Angela Bromfield acquired 13,439 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £19,755.33 ($25,589.81). 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

