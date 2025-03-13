Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider David H. Wang sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 672,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,364,928.40. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACM Research Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,563. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,201,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,441,000 after buying an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 550.8% during the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 1,948,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 1,648,685 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 2,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,469,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 1,406,968 shares during the last quarter. Panview Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,758,000. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,185,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 215,744 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.