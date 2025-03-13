Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 177192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$268.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently -144.83%.

Insider Activity

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Robert Brent Fryk purchased 68,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$54,731.50. Insiders have bought a total of 88,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

