Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM) to Buyback $10.00 billion in Shares

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 68,301.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Connectm Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CNTM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.69. 1,114,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,973. Connectm Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.
Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.
Insider Activity at Connectm Technology Solutions
Connectm Technology Solutions Company Profile
Connectm Technology Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with an AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides solutions for residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with a proprietary digital platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, overall energy costs, and carbon footprint.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Connectm Technology Solutions
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.