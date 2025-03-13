Head-To-Head Comparison: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Spero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -29.54% -9.50% -3.19% Spero Therapeutics 3.30% 4.03% 2.21%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Spero Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Spero Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 536.94%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Spero Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $37.87 million 2.04 -$6.28 million ($0.47) -11.68 Spero Therapeutics $89.87 million 0.48 $22.81 million $0.07 11.21

Spero Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics beats Cumberland Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections. It develops RediTrex injection for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis. In addition, the company is developing ifetroban, a product candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease, systemic sclerosis, and duchenne muscular dystrophy; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome and portal hypertension. Further, it develops a clinical program for the use of ifetroban to treat progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease. It has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

