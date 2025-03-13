Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.50 and last traded at $54.15. 182,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 220,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $602.82 million, a PE ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $109,018.39. This represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,246,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,688 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 505,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after buying an additional 156,723 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 367,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after buying an additional 51,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

