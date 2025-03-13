iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,704,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the previous session’s volume of 404,671 shares.The stock last traded at $22.37 and had previously closed at $22.38.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTH. Novem Group bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 85,704 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.