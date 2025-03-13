iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,704,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the previous session’s volume of 404,671 shares.The stock last traded at $22.37 and had previously closed at $22.38.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is a SEC Filing?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.