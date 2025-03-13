Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 130,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 173,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

