Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 523246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTLD

Heartland Express Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $722.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heartland Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,338,000 after purchasing an additional 123,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 45,732 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 730,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 63,493 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 696,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 157,892 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 285,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.