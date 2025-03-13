Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.98. 2,440,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,970. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

