Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$69.27 and last traded at C$69.43, with a volume of 938560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATD shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group set a C$97.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.54.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATD
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alimentation Couche-Tard
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.