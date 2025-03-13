Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$69.27 and last traded at C$69.43, with a volume of 938560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATD shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group set a C$97.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.98.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

