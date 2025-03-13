Churchill China (LON:CHH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 476 ($6.17) and last traded at GBX 479 ($6.20), with a volume of 13672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512.50 ($6.64).

Churchill China Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 593.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 764.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

